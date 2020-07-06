Local Fishing: Melgaard, Whitesides win bassmasters tournaments in June

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Billy and Tim Whiteside and Nate Melgaard have each earned first places finishes in Red Cedar Bassmasters fishing tournaments to being the season.

Melgaard battled through a rainy day and with a one-pound advantage got a win at Chetek Chain tournament.

Billy and Tim Whiteside took the victory in the Jerry Shutts Memorial Tournament on Lake Menomin.

Brad and Jon Hoyt took second, while Craig Plaszcz and Frank Goodman finished third.

Those interested in becoming a member of the Red Cedar Bassmasters can contact Luke Welch by emailing welchlu@uwstout.edu.

