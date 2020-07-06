Local Fishing: Melgaard, Whitesides win bassmasters tournaments in June
0 comments

Local Fishing: Melgaard, Whitesides win bassmasters tournaments in June

  • 0

Billy and Tim Whiteside and Nate Melgaard have each earned first places finishes in Red Cedar Bassmasters fishing tournaments to being the season.

Melgaard battled through a rainy day and with a one-pound advantage got a win at Chetek Chain tournament.

Billy and Tim Whiteside took the victory in the Jerry Shutts Memorial Tournament on Lake Menomin.

Brad and Jon Hoyt took second, while Craig Plaszcz and Frank Goodman finished third.

Those interested in becoming a member of the Red Cedar Bassmasters can contact Luke Welch by emailing welchlu@uwstout.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas M. Lacina
Obituaries

Thomas M. Lacina

CADOTT — Thomas M. Lacina, 74, of Cadott, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, peacefully at his cabin in Glen Flora, Wis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News