Scholarships valued at more than $812,000 were awarded to 418 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this year through Stout University Foundation.
The students received the awards during a scholarship reception on campus, Sept. 12. Many of the scholarship donors and members of the board attended to present the awards to the recipients.
Established in 1963, the scholarship program has helped more than 10,068 students receive a college education. Through the financial support of alumni, parents, faculty and staff, and friends of the university, the program has awarded more than $13.9 million over the years.
Elk Mound
Nathaniel Bechel, Engineering Technology, Stout Scholars Award
Knapp
Andrew Marshall, Business Administration, Chippewa Valley Extra Effort Scholarship
Menomonie
Sarah Bauer, Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship
PJ Bundy-Wurtz, Mechanical Engineering, James and Dianne Lorenz Endowed Scholarship
Austin Casey, Environmental Science, Wenner/Reisinger Scholarship
Afton Fischer, Family and Consumer Sciences Education, John J. and Mary L. Kay-Heisler Education Endowment Scholarship
Joy Fly, Interior Design, John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship
Kelsea Goettl, Environmental Science, Katie Brophy Lee Memorial Scholarship
Brianna Graff, Special Education, Moder Family Special Education Scholarship Zabel Family Endowed Scholarship
Cassie Haskins, Applied Science, Connie Jaye Hines Scholarship
Lindsey Johnson, Early Childhood Education, Frances Schneider Memorial Scholarship
Luke Levendowski, Computer Science, Helen and Alfred Siever Endowed Scholarship
Eva Olson, Engineering Technology, John A. and Kathryn M. Jarvis Dunn County Scholarship; H. Edwin Howe Scholarship
Jennifer Radle, Early Childhood Education, Hughitt and Orvetta Braker Moltzau Scholarship
Hayley Rich, Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation, Alpha Phi Endowed Scholarship; John and Myrtle Lifquist Scholarship
Amanda Schroeder, Entertainment Design, Dale Granchalek and Erica Gustafson Granchalek Endowed Scholarship
Alexis Villeneuve, Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation, Melvin LeRoy Anderson Scholarship
Zong Xiong, M.S. Food and Nutritional Sciences, Kay and Dale Lyndahl Endowed Scholarship
