Scholarships valued at more than $812,000 were awarded to 418 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this year through Stout University Foundation.

The students received the awards during a scholarship reception on campus, Sept. 12. Many of the scholarship donors and members of the board attended to present the awards to the recipients.

Established in 1963, the scholarship program has helped more than 10,068 students receive a college education. Through the financial support of alumni, parents, faculty and staff, and friends of the university, the program has awarded more than $13.9 million over the years.

Elk Mound

Nathaniel Bechel, Engineering Technology, Stout Scholars Award

Knapp

Andrew Marshall, Business Administration, Chippewa Valley Extra Effort Scholarship

Menomonie

Sarah Bauer, Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship

PJ Bundy-Wurtz, Mechanical Engineering, James and Dianne Lorenz Endowed Scholarship

Austin Casey, Environmental Science, Wenner/Reisinger Scholarship

Afton Fischer, Family and Consumer Sciences Education, John J. and Mary L. Kay-Heisler Education Endowment Scholarship

Joy Fly, Interior Design, John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship

Kelsea Goettl, Environmental Science, Katie Brophy Lee Memorial Scholarship

Brianna Graff, Special Education, Moder Family Special Education Scholarship Zabel Family Endowed Scholarship

Cassie Haskins, Applied Science, Connie Jaye Hines Scholarship

Lindsey Johnson, Early Childhood Education, Frances Schneider Memorial Scholarship

Luke Levendowski, Computer Science, Helen and Alfred Siever Endowed Scholarship

Eva Olson, Engineering Technology, John A. and Kathryn M. Jarvis Dunn County Scholarship; H. Edwin Howe Scholarship

Jennifer Radle, Early Childhood Education, Hughitt and Orvetta Braker Moltzau Scholarship

Hayley Rich, Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation, Alpha Phi Endowed Scholarship; John and Myrtle Lifquist Scholarship

Amanda Schroeder, Entertainment Design, Dale Granchalek and Erica Gustafson Granchalek Endowed Scholarship

Alexis Villeneuve, Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation, Melvin LeRoy Anderson Scholarship

Zong Xiong, M.S. Food and Nutritional Sciences, Kay and Dale Lyndahl Endowed Scholarship

