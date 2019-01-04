This story was originally printed in the Chippewa Herald on Dec. 29, 1900.
The loggers operating in the northern pineries are elated over the snow and hard freeze of the past five days.
Conditions have been much improved, the swamps being nearly all frozen hard while enough snow is on the ground to permit hauling.
Until last Saturday loggers complained because of the soft ground.
Not only was it impossible to haul logs, but cutting and skidding were greatly interfered with. Hitherto the work has consisted of cutting and skidding, very few of the operators being able to haul to any extent.
But since Monday there has been much activity. Should the weather remain cold every logger in the state will have crews hauling before the week is over.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.