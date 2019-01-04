Big Logs
This story was originally printed in the Chippewa Herald on Dec. 29, 1900.

The loggers operating in the northern pineries are elated over the snow and hard freeze of the past five days.

Conditions have been much improved, the swamps being nearly all frozen hard while enough snow is on the ground to permit hauling.

Until last Saturday loggers complained because of the soft ground.

Not only was it impossible to haul logs, but cutting and skidding were greatly interfered with. Hitherto the work has consisted of cutting and skidding, very few of the operators being able to haul to any extent.

But since Monday there has been much activity. Should the weather remain cold every logger in the state will have crews hauling before the week is over.

Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.

