Meet Macy! She came all of the way from Texas to find her forever home! View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Milo and Brecken Maas of Chippewa Falls are getting ready to be in action later this month when they compete at the 41st Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships in Tennessee.
The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approved creating a tax-increment financing district near Highway 29, where the city is hoping to …
Two Badgers players finish in the top three of preseason offensive and defensive player of the year voting, and many are predicting a Big Ten title game appearance for the team.
The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team will have a new head coach this fall as Rainy Antolak has stepped away after six seasons across two stints leading the Orioles. Antolak led the Orioles to two sectional finals appearances and is retiring after 31 years as a teacher in the district.
Past, present and future residents of Bob Lake are at odds over tourism and development on the residential lake.
Chippewa Falls Police are investigating a suspicious fire that killed one person inside the 721 Superior St. residence and caused $125,000 in damage.
In solidly Republican Waukesha, teachers and school staff say a new signage directive unfairly targets efforts to promote inclusivity.
The project creates a destination resort that includes housing, rental villas, a boutique hotel and recreational opportunities.
Renovations, repairs, committees and master plans have been all the talk when it comes to the Chippewa Falls Bernard Willi Pool. But for staff…
An Illinois woman has been accused of stealing more than $6,000 from Menards across Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, including in Mount Pleasant.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.