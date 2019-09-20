Experience the tastes and smells of Downtown Menomonie’s Great Community Cookout. Enjoy a bite to eat from one of nine local food vendors who will be preparing and serving select items from their menus.
The event is Thursday, September 26th from 4-8 p.m. behind the Menomonie Chamber and Visitor Center at 342 East Main Street. It is a great way to experience local foods and celebrate the end of summer.
There will be something for everyone, whether you crave wood fired pizza, brats, BBQ ribs, homemade egg rolls, or delicious deserts. Vendors for this year’s event include: Captain PJ’s BBQ, Menomonie Market Food Co-op, Culvers, Island Vibe Food Truck, Sailer’s Food Market and Smokin Joes BBQ.
Listen to live music sponsored by 99.9 Converge Radio, while drinking ice cold beverages. In addition to a beer garden, soda and water will be available.
This family friendly event will feature a variety of fun outdoor games for kids that are provided by area businesses. The Menomonie Police Department, Menomonie Fire Department and Dunn Energy Cooperative will have vehicles.
Raffle prizes include items donated by local businesses, Silver Spring Foods, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Green Bay Packers.
For more information contact the Main Street of Menomonie office by email at downtownmenomonie.com or by phone at 715-235-2666.
