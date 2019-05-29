Makayla Romundstad
School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parent: Staci Romundstad
Educator: John Kinville
Makayla’s comments about Mr. Kinville: I selected Mr. Kinville because of the hard work that he puts forth to better all of his students. To me, Mr. Kinville has become my favorite teacher because of all of the advice he has given me. He truly is someone that I look up to and am grateful to talk to every day.
Mr. Kinville’s comments about Makayla: Academically speaking Makayla is incredibly intelligent, impeccably organized, persistently focused, and passionately driven. Personally speaking, Makayla is exuberantly witty, courageously sarcastic, and adventurously funny. In summation, a student like Makayla makes teaching feel like the privilege that it truly is. She is going to achieve amazing things! No “dumpster-fire” here.
Future Plans: Makayla plans to attend UW Eau-Claire and major in psychology. After that, she plans to go to a law school to study law and become an attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.