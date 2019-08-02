A Missouri man who led Lake Hallie police on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon remains incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail.
Jason L. Davis, 44, appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court, where Judge Steve Cray set a $5,000 cash bond.
Cray said he was concerned that Davis had no ties to the community and would be considered a flight risk.
Defense attorney Kirby Harless said Davis recently moved to a home in Caryville in Dunn County and said Davis had never missed a court appearance in the past.
Cray said that if Davis posts bond, he cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs and he cannot operate a vehicle without his driver’s license.
The chase began about 4:25 p.m. on Highway P near 40th Avenue, said Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz.
Davis’ vehicle traveled along Highway P, Highway OO and Business 53, then entered Eau Claire city limits, with speeds reaching 70 mph.
Davis was able to elude officers at the time, but they located him at 9:15 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue.
He is facing charges of attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving and operating while revoked.
