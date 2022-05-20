Tags
The 2022 Music at the Riverfront Concert Series at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls has just announced its artist lineup.
Isaiah Williams hasn’t had an easy go of it. When he was a child, he got into trouble. He was removed from his home, and his placement didn’t …
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
A Tennessee man wanted on multiple charges has been arrested in Chippewa County.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department has identified the person who died in a fatal stabbing incident Saturday as 29-year-old Stephan D. Lee of…
A rural Chippewa Falls man who was drunk and driving in the wrong direction on Highway 124 in Lake Hallie in February 2021 was sentenced Monda…
Cadott's Emma Kowalczyk and Jaycee Stephens finished 1-2 in the girls 100-meter hurdles on Tuesday afternoon at the Western Cloverbelt Conference track and field championships at Oriole Park in Stanley.
Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig won four Big Rivers Conference track and field championships on Monday afternoon in Menomonie. Her wins in the long jump, 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes all ranked 11th or better in state history.
New Auburn pole vaulter Triton Robey was one spot from state a season ago. Now the senior is vaulting strong again as he looks to take the next step and be the first Trojan athlete to advance to state in nearly a decade.
Los Angeles production company Vibrant Penguin announced Tuesday that its feature film “All Sorts” will be screening at Micon Cinemas in Chipp…
