A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.
Like so many World War II veterans, Raleigh Nayes rarely talked about his service.
On the eve of the Northwoods League baseball season, the Chippewa Falls native Toycen family is eager to begin its first season as owners of the Eau Claire Express after purchasing the team in February. Eau Claire starts the season on Monday night against the La Crosse Loggers at Carson Park.
Chippewa Falls Senior High School held their class of 2022 graduation parade on Friday, May 27. The procession consisting of over 300 graduati…
The Bloomer and Thorp softball teams will play for trips to state after earning sectional semifinal victories on Tuesday. Bloomer shut out Northwestern 4-0 in a Division 3 semifinal while Thorp routed Eau Claire Immanuel 12-3 in a Division 5 battle.
Authorities say a 43-year-old Wisconsin woman died when she jumped out of a squad car while it was traveling through a town in eastern Wisconsin.
Jack Strand, Jay Ryder, Marcus Harelstad and Connor Crane have been key players for the Bloomer baseball team and enter their final postseason as Blackhawks aiming to make a deep postseason run.
One person was killed and seven were injured in the shooting, including two juveniles, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.
Growing up in the 1970s and 1980s as the youngest of eight children, Patti See never imagined she’d stay in Chippewa Falls as an adult. Now sh…
A familiar face is returning to the sidelines for the McDonell football team as Mark Maloney has been named as the new head coach for the Macks.
