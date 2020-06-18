Master’s student earns degree online while working in Vietnam

“The program is what I do for a job right now. What I learned has helped me improve processes within my field and expand on what I knew,” he said.

Brovold heard about the UW-Stout program by accident. He frequently travels to technology shows for his job and happened to be at one in Germany about three years ago when he met Bob Meyer, who was UW-Stout chancellor at the time. Brovold ended up at breakfast with Meyer, who retired in 2019, and others from UW-Stout.

“I mentioned I was interested in a master’s online program. I had no real ambition at the time. Meyer mentioned ‘we have online classes,’ and that’s how it started,” Brovold said.

From about 8,500 miles away, Brovold earned his advanced degree at UW-Stout. The time difference is 12 hours.

He wasn’t always in Vietnam, either. His work travels took him to China several times, Turkey, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Germany and the U.S.

“I would be working on my degree from whatever country I was in at the time,” said Brovold, who is married with one child. “I was up front with the professors from day one and let them know I was in Asia. They were very understanding. It worked out quite well. I can’t say I had a bad professor.”