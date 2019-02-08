Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire will host “Stories from the Heart” on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Luther Building Auditorium, 1221 Whipple St.
Hear heart patients share their stories about the challenges and triumphs in dealing with heart disease. They also will answer audience questions along with a medical panel of Cardiac Center experts, including Andrew Calvin, M.D; Gloria Krueger, physician assistant, and Robert Wiechmann, M.D. WEAU 13 News anchor Judy Clark will emcee.
The event will feature healthy recipe samples, music and prizes. Call 1-866-375-7464 (toll-free) by Thursday, Feb. 14, to register for this free event.
In addition, the footbridge crossing the Chippewa River at Phoenix Park will be lit in a variety of red hues on Feb. 21 to recognize those impacted by heart disease in the Chippewa Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.