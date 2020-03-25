Mayo Clinic in Menomonie to offer COVID-19 testing to prescreened patients

Mayo Clinic in Menomonie has opened up a drive-thru testing location in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The location is for current Mayo Clinic patients that are referred for testing.

Those that are experiencing symptoms should call their primary care clinic or providers for a screening over the phone. Those that meet testing criteria will be directed to a local testing location.

Mayo Clinic now has testing locations in Menomonie, Eau Claire and Cameron. At the testing location, staff will collect specimens using appropriate precautions and the specimens will then be sent to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for analysis.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Patients should not show up to a testing site without being prescreened to minimize potential exposure.

No visitor policy

All Mayo Clinic hospitals and clinics in northwestern Wisconsin have implemented a no visitor policy. Exceptions to the policy include one visitor for end-of-life patients, birth of a child and pediatric patients. One visitor will also be allowed for outpatient care if the patient has a physical or cognitive impairment, or is a minor.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to access into a building.

For the latest on getting care locally during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0