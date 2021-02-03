During Painting & Vino's live online events, you'll receive step-by-step instruction from a Master Instructor while in the comfort of your home. Live online events allow you to follow the instructor's guidance while interacting with other participants through online chat. Each course comes with a supply list that you will need to purchase in advance.
Get 40% off Painting & Vino's live online events!
