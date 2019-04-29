GET A SAM'S CLUB MEMBERSHIP! 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save One-Year Membership!Retail Price $45.00 + tax $0.00 = $45.00 YOUR MEMBER PRICE: 24.88* *Taxes and fees will be calculated at checkout Join Today Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Members Only Membership Deals Offers Discounts Travel Fee Tax Finance Commerce Sam Year Checkout × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Dunn County town can challenge placement of sex offender, judge rules Motorcyclist killed in Dunn County Friday morning Richard Dachel Bridges to close this summer for repairs BBQ food truck faces backlash for 'LGBTQ' T-shirts promotion Click here for a link to the Chippewa Valley Business Report promotion Click here to see jobs in the Chippewa Valley promotion Click here for a link to the Chippewa Valley Business Report promotion Click here to see jobs in the Chippewa Valley Print Ads Construction HIXWOOD METAL LLC / CVNG - Ad from 2019-04-26 Apr 26, 2019 Service Puzzle Book Apr 24, 2019 Office ANDREWS AUCTION - Ad from 2019-04-27 Apr 27, 2019 Service RVNG DUMMY ACCOUNT - Ad from 2019-04-26 Apr 26, 2019 Construction Front Page Strip Ads 10 hrs ago Office Ole Plays Nursemaid Apr 27, 2019 Service MASON COMPANIES INC - Ad from 2019-04-25 Apr 25, 2019 Service MASON COMPANIES INC - Ad from 2019-04-26 Apr 26, 2019 Office ANDREWS AUCTION - Ad from 2019-04-27 Apr 27, 2019 Finance Freedom Money Market Apr 23, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.