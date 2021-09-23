Memphis is a sweet girl who has a good start. She has decent ground manners, takes a saddle, and lunges.... View on PetFinder
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
A Lake Hallie man has been arrested on possible charges of sexual assault.
Chippewa Falls 13-year old Kaden Blaeser has opened eyes on local short tracks this summer, earning three Midwest Modified feature wins including last weekend at the Jim Town Showdown in Jim Falls.
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is changing its tune on their current COVID-19 policy.
Lee LaFlamme was a fixture in the Stanley-Boyd community for decades as a coach and educator. The longtime Oriole wrestling and football coach and district administrator passed away earlier this month at the age of 75.
A Stanley man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has skipped several court appearances, and a warrant has now been issued for h…
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Two suspects in a Dunn County homicide case have been named, with one considered armed and dangerous, and not to be approached.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
Michael Karlen's 12-yard touchdown reception from Carsen Hause with no time left capped a 28-27 comeback victory for the Stanley-Boyd football team over Mondovi on Friday evening. The Orioles trailed by 12 points with a little more than a minute left before scoring tosses from Hause to Cooper Nichols and Karlen.
