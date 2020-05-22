Menomonie announces Moore as new volleyball coach

Menomonie will have a new leader for its volleyball program this fall.
Athletic Director Perry Myren announced that Kyle Moore will be taking over as the high school volleyball coach for the Mustangs.
Moore has been a high school assistant coach at Menomonie for the past four years. He is an employee at River Heights Elementary School.
Moore replaces Corey Davis, who has been in the role since 2014. Davis also led Menomonie from 1998 through 2006.
