A boater was found dead by his boat near the Lake Tainter channel on Friday night.
Daniel Buss, 72, of rural Menomonie was identified as the victim the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said.
On Friday around 11:30 p.m. the authorities responded to a missing person's report in the Town of Tainter.
There, the boat last operated by the missing individual was found partially tied to the dock with the lights on and motor running.
Foul play is not expected Sheriff Kevin Bygd said and the incident remains under investigation.
