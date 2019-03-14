A Menomonie man killed in a car accident Thursday afternoon in Dunn County has been identified.

According to a press release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Kenneth R. Candelaria, 58, was driving a SUV south on County Highway B and entered the intersection with U.S. Hwy. 12. A tractor-trailer driven by Peter L. Stoyancheff, 64 of Las Vegas, Nev. heading west on Hwy. 12 collided with the SUV.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office and Menomonie Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene at 3:07 p.m. Due to the significant damage to the SUV, the release said, the driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Mayo Clinci Health System - Red Cedar, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Dunn County authorities are asking anyone who saw the crash happen to contact the Dunn County Communications Center at 715-232-1348.

