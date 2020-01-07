The eighth grade student body at Menomonie Middle School conducted their annual Christmas for Kids Fundraiser the first two weeks of December. Students donated $1,400 and 34 blankets. The program is run and organized by the school’s counselors and teachers. The money allowed the school to purchase gifts for 34 families in the middle school. Blankets were added to the gift purchases.
Students celebrate with a raffle on Dec. 20. Every dollar donated equals a chance to win. Students could donate more than $10 but allowed to enter the raffle 10 times. An ornament with the student’s name is put on the pod tree for every $5 donated. Thank you to the many local businesses and community members who donated different items and gifts cards for the raffle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.