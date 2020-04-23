Menomonie Public Library to begin curbside pickup of materials April 27
Menomonie Public Library to begin curbside pickup of materials April 27

The Menomonie Public Library will begin curbside pickup of library materials on Monday, April 27. Guidelines established by the Governor's executive order along with recommendations from the Library Division of the Department of Public Instruction will be followed

Patrons will need to schedule a pickup time by phone by calling (715) 232-2164. To maintain social distancing, patrons will be asked to open their trunk or rear door and library staff will place the items in the vehicle to avoid direct contact.

At this time, our courier service is not running so there will be no interlibrary loan and materials for pickup will be limited to what's in our local collection. Until courier service is running, curbside pickup will not be available at our Elk Mound location.

Pickup days and hours

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

