MADISON — Governor Tony Evers recently appointed Tricia Thompson of Menomonie to the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities (BPDD). The BPDD was established to advocate on behalf of individuals with developmental disabilities, foster welcoming and inclusive communities, and improve the disability service system. The BPDD's mission is to help people with developmental disabilities become independent, productive, and included in all facets of community life.
Thompson is appointed as a Consumer Parent to the Board. Thompson along with her husband adopted two of her siblings in 2003. Her brother was diagnosed at a young age with a developmental and mental health disability.
"The experience of raising my brother as well as living with two parents who were both diagnosed with a disability is why I believe serving as a family member/caregiver representative on BPDD is an opportunity to add a unique perspective to the challenges individuals with disabilities and non-traditional caregivers sometimes encounter." Thompson said when asked about her reason for applying to be on the Board.
"More than anything, I would like to serve as an active board member who provides my input and assistance on a variety of topics and projects. Through many life experiences, I have come to appreciate how important it is to speak up in order to help others understand. I feel honored to be included as a member of a group I believe is filled with authentic voices."
Thompson will serve on the Board for four years and will be eligible to serve a second four-year term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.