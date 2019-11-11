The Community for Veterans provides short-term housing for veterans while applying for school, looking for employment or obtaining medical treatment in the Menomonie area. Seeing a need for this type of facility in Dunn County for many years, Earl Wildenburg developed it from a residence that he owned. Private rooms, cooking areas and laundry facilities are available here. This grant award is a $5,000 match to funds awarded by this Rotary Club. Others in the photo are District 6250 Rotarians and Directors for the Community for Vets. The $10,000 will be used to build another apartment at the facility.
Menomonie's Community for Veterans receives Rotary grant
- FOR THE DUNN COUNTY NEWS
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.