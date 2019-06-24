Julie Andrews once said that, “Music and the arts make a bridge across this world in ways that nothing else can.” For three weeks, thirty-two children ranging in age from 6 to 14 years old, are learning about building that bridge through their participation in the Menomonie Theater Guild’s summer youth theater camp. Currently, the often quiet MTG studio is abuzz with the energy, excitement, and creativity of young artists, who are learning first-hand how theater can help build community.
During the last weekend in June, the Menomonie Theater Guild will be bringing their summer youth theater camp performances back to the historic Mabel Tainter stage with their production of Seussical JR. It has been 5 years since an MTG youth production has been seen at The Mabel, and campers are excited to show off their acting chops in a nationally recognized theater!
Seusiscal JR., under the leadership of Creative Director, Katie Talberg, and Administrative Director, LeAnne Talberg, might just be the perfect play for learning about how we define community and our place in it. Familiar Dr. Seuss characters spring to life on stage to tell the story of Horton the Elephant (played by Owain Collins), who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. In addition to protecting the Whos, Horton also must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird (Eleanor Beck).
Appealing to young and old alike, the engaging musical, narrated by The Cat in the Hat (played by Grace Jevne), champions freethinking and believing in yourself in catchy songs such as, Oh The Thinks You Can Think, and It’s Possible, while Horton, JoJo the Who, and Gertrude McFuzz teach lessons about friendship, courage, determination, standing up for what’s right, and building connections and friendships.
Tehya Johnson, who portrays JoJo in the production, notes that she appreciates how her character continues to use her vivid imagination, even after being scolded for her “thinks.” “JoJo’s magical imagination is a part of who she is as a person. Without that imagination, she wouldn’t be the same JoJo. Suessical JR. shares a message about staying true to yourself.”
For director, Katie Talberg, ensuring that the campers have a positive experience has been just as important as delivering a great quality show. “Seussical JR. imparts the notion that, ‘A person’s a person, no matter how small,’ and this camp was designed to remind kids of the value each of them offers. There are so many amazing benefits of participating in theater, from learning how to work as a team to boosting confidence, both on stage and in real life. Every day we do different games and activities that help teach these ideas in exciting ways.”
Without a doubt, these youth actors have grown in many ways. There have been transformations in confidence levels, stage presence, and vocals. Each camper has used some of his/her unique traits to bring the Seussical JR. characters to life, such as Grace Jevne, in her first lead role as The Cat in The Hat. When asked what she has enjoyed most about the role, Grace replied, “I love the chance to be all sorts of silly characters!”
