Though Dunn County is moving its offices to Menomonie’s east side, the city has decided it won’t be following.
When Dunn County moves into the Community Services Building on U.S. 12, the city of Menomonie will buy the Government Center building at 800 Wilson Ave.
That means the city offices will stay at the Government Center. The city has leased part of the building’s third floor from the county since 1971, with both the city and county offices being housed there.
The Menomonie City Council on July 15 voted to approve the purchase of the building for $775,000, according to city documents.
“It was to accept (an) offer to purchase, and we’ll close on the property once the county is moved out to their new location,” said Lowell Prange, Menomonie city administrator.
That may happen before the end of the year, Prange said.
The Dunn County Board voted in July 2018 to move their offices to the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. 12 E. The county has begun moving some offices already, Prange said.
Updating the Community Services Building is estimated to cost the county $3.7 million. The renovations include adapting the vacant space into offices and adding more parking.
Renovating the Government Center — improving heating, repairing ventilation and air conditioning, fixing the roof, adding a sprinkler system and more — would have cost slightly more, about $3.8 million, the county has estimated.
Prange said the city is figuring out what repairs to the building will likely cost.
“We’re trying to evaluate what should be done. We’ve retained some private vendors to help us with that, and we’ll evaluate numbers as we go,” Prange said. “But we don’t think it’s going to be $3.8 million that we’ll put in.”
Since the city has long occupied the south wing of the building’s third floor, it will likely look to rent other building space to nonprofits, if possible.
“Give or take six months to a year, we’ll see if we acquire some tenants, then reevaluate,” Prange said.
The Government Center sits on about 1.6 acres, according to county property records.
