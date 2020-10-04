Menomonie Trap Team receives Outstanding Community Achievement Award

Dunn County Fish and Game Association honored the Menomonie High School and Middle School Trap Team with the 2020 Outstanding Community Achievement Award. The Menomonie Trap Team received this honor during the Dunn County Fish & Game Association’s September meeting, Monday, September 28.
The combined middle and high school team practices and competes in a spring season, have volunteer coaches, and exists strictly with donations from the community. The trap team from Menomonie has become a valuable partner with the Dunn County Fish & Game (DCFG), working together on many projects to support local conservation efforts in Dunn County. The middle school and high school students volunteer their time alongside the DCFG members on many conservation projects, as well as helping the club with raising pheasants. One of their major projects is the community aluminum can recycling project. Recently the youth from the trap team finished collecting, crushing and shipping more than three tons of aluminum. The funds collected in the can drive go to help support local conservation efforts.
Numbers on the team have been steadily growing, with 72 active members this past year. They have also been very successful, with teams and individuals attending state and national shoots for the last seven years.
“The cooperation between our local conservation club and the Menomonie trap team has become a great thing, “said DCFG president Duey Naatz. “The relationship helps the team meet fundraising goals, but more importantly gets area youth involved in giving back to the community. We are excited to present this year’s Outstanding Community Service Award to the Menomonie trap team. Their partnership is much appreciated.”
For more information about becoming a team member, or to donate to the local teams, please contact Mike Kettner at 715-505-3289
About Dunn County Fish & Game: Founded in 1928 and based in Menomonie, Wisconsin, the Dunn County Fish and Game Association is a leader in local conservation efforts to support wildlife management and other natural resources. Two goals of the club are to promote safety and education of conservation methods and to encourage and support the involvement of youth in outdoor recreatio
