Menomonie Trap Team receives Outstanding Community Achievement Award

The combined middle and high school team practices and competes in a spring season, have volunteer coaches, and exists strictly with donations from the community. The trap team from Menomonie has become a valuable partner with the Dunn County Fish & Game (DCFG), working together on many projects to support local conservation efforts in Dunn County. The middle school and high school students volunteer their time alongside the DCFG members on many conservation projects, as well as helping the club with raising pheasants. One of their major projects is the community aluminum can recycling project. Recently the youth from the trap team finished collecting, crushing and shipping more than three tons of aluminum. The funds collected in the can drive go to help support local conservation efforts.