Middleton comes alive in 4th quarter; Bucks take 3-1 lead

Middleton averaged just 11 points per game in the first three playoff games on 12-of-37 shooting.

Antetokounmpo finished the game 14 of 21 from the field, but did most of his damage inside the paint where he was 12 of 14.

Nikola Vucevic continued his strong play for the Magic, finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Terrence Ross had 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

“To start the fourth we went through a dry spell offensively and we didn’t execute well,” Vucevic said. “It’s tough when you play well for three quarters. You have to be able to execute and make shots and we didn’t.”

Milwaukee has now won three straight after losing the series opener to the eighth-seeded Magic.

Middleton said the Bucks have improved since the first game.

“Sometimes things aren’t going to go our way and you won’t make shots or whatever, but as long as you keep grinding good things are going to happen,” Middleton said.

Wesley Matthews added 12 points for the Bucks, who can close out the Magic on Wednesday.

TIP INS