The Milwaukee Bucks are confirming that they are keeping Khris Middleton.
A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press earlier Sunday that Middleton will sign a five-year deal worth nearly $179 million. Bucks general manager Jon Horst did not confirm the terms, though was permitted to say that the team is keeping the top running mate to NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Horst says, “we intend to enter into a player contract with Khris once the moratorium period has ended.”
Teams are permitted to announce their intentions to enter into deals even during the moratorium. None can be executed until that period ends Saturday.
Lopez re-signs for four years
Milwaukee says it is also keeping center Brook Lopez.
The Bucks did not disclose terms of the agreement with Lopez. ESPN reported it was a four-year, $52 million deal for Lopez, who averaged 12.5 points for the Bucks in his first season with them.
Lopez made 187 3-pointers last season, an NBA record for a 7-footer.
Brogdon heading for Indiana
A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Malcolm Brogdon is going from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers and will wind up signing a four-year, $85 million contract.
Brogdon will be traded to Indiana in exchange for a 2020 first-round draft pick and consideration for two other future second-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot be finalized until Saturday at the earliest.
It’s a blow to the Bucks, who had Brogdon for his first three pro seasons. He was the rookie of the year in 2017, and averaged a career-best 15.6 points this past season. Brogdon is a career 90% foul shooter, 41% 3-point shooter and 48% overall from the field. He’s also an outstanding defender.
Durant, Irving and Jordan to Nets
All-Star forward Kevin Durant says on Instagram that he is signing a max contract with the Brooklyn Nets.
The max deal, in this case, would be four years and about $164 million. Durant could have gotten five years and $221 million from the Golden State Warriors if he stayed with them.
Durant is unlikely to be able to play next season while he recovers from Achilles surgery. Durant says he will sign Saturday when the league’s moratorium on movement is lifted. Durant will reportedly be joined in Brooklyn by Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan.
Walker signing with Boston
A person with knowledge of the situation says that former Charlotte guard Kemba Walker has told the Boston Celtics he will sign a four-year, $141 million contract to join them.
The person also says that it’s likely that Walker will be part of a trade that would send Terry Rozier from Boston to Charlotte on a three-year, $58 million deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press Sunday because the moves have not been finalized.
Walker spent his first eight NBA seasons in Charlotte. He would become the Celtics’ replacement at the point guard spot for Kyrie Irving.
Porzingis re-signs with Dallas
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis have agreed on a $158 million, five-year maximum contract that will pair the 7-foot-3 Latvian with fellow Euro star Luka Doncic.
The deal for the richest contract in franchise history comes after the Mavericks sent a pair of first-round picks and 2017 No. 9 overall selection Dennis Smith Jr. to the New York Knicks for Porzingis in a seven-player trade before the deadline last season.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t become official until the free agency moratorium ends Saturday.
Porzingis and Doncic, the dynamic 20-year-old Slovenian guard who was just named rookie of the year, haven’t played together yet. But the Mavericks have high hopes of them making Dallas a contender again after missing the playoffs three straight years.
The 23-year-old Porzingis sat out all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in what turned out to be his last game for the Knicks in February 2018. The injury happened not long after Porzingis was named an All-Star for the first time.
