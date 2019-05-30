School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Sheri and Tim Runge
Educator: Jeff Keding
Mikayla’s comments about Mr. Keding: Mr. Keding is honestly the best teacher I have ever had. He saw my potential as a student and pushed me so I could reach that potential. He also is an awesome math teacher who makes learning calculus not so horrible. It is clear that he cares about his students and just really wants all of them to succeed.
Mr. Keding’s comments about Mikayla: A definite pleasure to have in class, Mikayla is a well-organized, responsible and realistic individual who demonstrates a positive and caring attitude towards others as well as her academic achievement. With her ever-present sense of humor, she seems to find the positive in all situations. Her charismatic personality and determination will ensure her future successes.
Future Plans: Mikayla will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in genetics, cell biology and development. From there, she hopes to attend medical school at the University of Minnesota as well. After medical school, Mikayla plans on either becoming a trauma surgeon or a clinical geneticist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.