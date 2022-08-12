Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jordan Steinmetz finished 4-for-5 with a home run and four runs batted in and James Gilbertson added a grand slam as the Tilden Tigers slugged their way to CRBL Championship with a 12-5 win over the Osseo Merchants on Saturday at Casper Park.
The Stanley-Boyd football returns experience at the line of scrimmage and talented underclassmen around them to battle for wins in the Cloverbelt Conference.
In 1947 Mahatma Gandhi began a march for peace in East Bengal and later that year began his final fast before being assassinated by Hindu extr…
Check out all the stats leaders from this summer's Chippewa River Baseball League season.
Curiosity about her lineage led Chippewa Falls author Arlene Ebel Eslinger to track down historical records going back many generations and tu…
Menomonie native Terrin Vavra has made an immediate impact with the Baltimore Orioles since being called up to the majors late in July.
Tilden outfielder Jordan Steinmetz has been named the Chippewa River Baseball League's Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season among the many awards and achievements announced by the league.
The Bloomer football team brings a young roster into the season as the Blackhawks aim to move back up the ladder in the Heart O'North Conference.
A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday.
If you’re looking to entertain yourself or your family this week, head over to Chippewa Falls for Pure Water Days. It all starts on Wednesday …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.