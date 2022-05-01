 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CUBS 2, BREWERS 0

Milwaukee Brewers: Stroman helps Cubs avoid sweep

Cubs Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee's Willy Adames hits a single during Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs beat the Brewers 2-0 to deny Milwaukee a series sweep.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Sunday.

Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee.

Stroman (1-3) earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one.

Burnes (1-1) struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.

The Cubs added a run in the sixth when Alfonso Rivas singled and scored on a double by Seiya Suzuki.

Chicago reliever Rowan Wick got two outs in the eighth and David Robertson closed for his fifth save.

The Brewers, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t score. Willy Adames drew a one-out walk and moved to second when Christian Yelich grounded out.

People are also reading…

Andrew McCutchen then struck out swinging for the final out.

Tyrone Taylor had Milwaukee’s only extra-base hit with a one-out double in the third. Jace Peterson then struck out swinging, and Kolten Wong flew out to retire the side.

TRAINER’S ROOM Cubs: LHP Wade Milery (left elbow inflammation) threw a bullpen session Sunday and could head out on a rehab assignment sometime in the next week.

Brewers: INF Luis Urias (left quad) went 0 for 2 Sunday as he continued his minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi.

UP NEXT

WHO: Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-18)

WHEN: 6:40 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati

NOTEWORTHY: The Brewers meet the Reds for the first time this season with five wins in their past six games.

