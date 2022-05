Milwaukee Brewers: Stroman helps Cubs avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Sunday.

Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee.

Stroman (1-3) earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one.

Burnes (1-1) struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.

The Cubs added a run in the sixth when Alfonso Rivas singled and scored on a double by Seiya Suzuki.

Chicago reliever Rowan Wick got two outs in the eighth and David Robertson closed for his fifth save.

The Brewers, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t score. Willy Adames drew a one-out walk and moved to second when Christian Yelich grounded out.

Andrew McCutchen then struck out swinging for the final out.

Tyrone Taylor had Milwaukee’s only extra-base hit with a one-out double in the third. Jace Peterson then struck out swinging, and Kolten Wong flew out to retire the side.

TRAINER’S ROOM Cubs: LHP Wade Milery (left elbow inflammation) threw a bullpen session Sunday and could head out on a rehab assignment sometime in the next week.

Brewers: INF Luis Urias (left quad) went 0 for 2 Sunday as he continued his minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi.

