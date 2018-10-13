MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota is re-examining its Greek life policy after the second alcohol-related death of a campus fraternity member within a year.
The university launched a review into the campus’ Greek organization policies last month in response to the death of sophomore Dylan Fulton. The 20-year-old student from Miller, S.D., was found dead by fellow Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity members on Sept. 12. His death was the result of alcohol-related complications, according to an autopsy report that was recently released.
The university is meeting with Greek leaders to identify campus policy improvement and discuss individual chapters’ current risk management strategies.
“All of the Greek organizations have a lot of educational efforts already in place,” said Steve Henneberry, spokesman for University Student Unions and Activities. “So part of the goal of these meetings is to share ... what is currently happening and how can there be an effort to enhance the educational opportunities where they exist.”
University President Eric Kaler issued a statement the day after Fulton’s death that urged all Greek chapters to “immediately” implement the North-American Interfraternity Conference ban on alcohol over 15 percent by volume.
Members of the university’s Interfraternity Council, which includes Alpha Gamma Rho, implemented the ban following Kaler’s request.
Alpha Gamma Rho’s international chapter is investigating a possible breach of the fraternity’s policies relating to Fulton’s death, according to Henneberry. The international chapter was unable to comment.
The university won’t conduct an official investigation into the death until the fraternity completes its own, he said.
Fulton’s death is the second related to alcohol consumption involving a university fraternity member this year.
Mitchell Hoenig, 20, died in February after drinking excessive amounts of alcohol at Gamma Phi Beta sorority events. The sorority’s international headquarters sanctioned the university’s chapter for violating its policies.
