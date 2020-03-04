Minnesota hoping to repair Chacin

“He was struggling a little bit with his hands. We’re dealing with some timing things,” Johnson said. “I made a [mound] visit, just reminded him of that. [He said], ‘Yeah, yeah,’ and you saw what he did the next two innings. He got six outs on 21 pitches.”

And they’re different pitches than those he used last year. Chacin mysteriously lost the ability to hit the corners with his sinking fastball, he said, so he began relying on his slider too much. A pitcher who once threw fastballs more than 60% of the time used it a career-low 43.7%, while his slider usage skyrocketed to 49.6%. He tried a changeup only two or three times a game.

Johnson is determined to change that.

“If you watch his two outings, he’s throwing his changeup. If you go back years before, the changeup usage last year was not where it has been when he was going good. And his changeup was really good,” Johnson said. “We saw the decline, and we understand why that happens. It’s because his slider is so good, so you just go to it over and over, and hitters know it.”