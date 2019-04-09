CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Wisconsin State Patrol officer stopped a Minnesota man who was speeding in Chippewa County last week, only to discover a significant amount of drugs in the man’s vehicle.
Jordan J. Gates, 29, of South St. Paul, was charged in Chippewa County Court with possession of meth with the intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, concealing a stolen firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, the officer was running radar on Highway 29 in the town of Wheaton on April 2 when Gates’ vehicle passed him traveling 88 mph. When the officer pulled the vehicle over, he smelled the odor of marijuana.
A passenger in the car, who has not yet been charged, had $4,000 in cash. The officer found three grams of meth in a tin, and another 26 grams of meth in a bag under a car seat. The officer found a hand gun in the driver’s side door; it was reported as stolen in September 2017.
In the back seat there was a safe, and the officer had the men open it. Inside were three bags of marijuana buds, heroin, gem-pack baggies and pipes. The officer also located five cell phones.
When Gates was being processed into the Chippewa County Jail, a hidden knife was discovered in Gates’ belt buckle.
Gates appeared in Chippewa County Court for a bond hearing, and Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Gates be held on a $10,000 cash bond. He will return to court today.
Gates was previously convicted of first-degree felony sales of meth/heroin/cocaine in Minnesota last year, the criminal complaint states.
