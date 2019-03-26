FILE - In this Feb. 14 file photo, Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli talks through a fence as pitchers and catchers report for their first workout at their spring training baseball facility in Ft. Myers, Fla. The Twins are starting fresh with the youngest manager in the major leagues, a remade infield and a new closer. Starting fresh doesn't have to mean starting over, though, and the Twins have designs on contending for the division title.