Minnesota Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin is a gamer, even without practice

“I’m just taking it day by day, going in, helping the team in any way I can,” McLaughlin said. “Leading the second unit, being a point guard, trying to take care of the ball and knock down open shots, and just make sure we’re in a good rhythm.”

He’s done all of that well enough that the Timberwolves could afford to entrust him with their backup point guard duties. Their belief is being paid off. McLaughlin has two double-doubles in his past six games, including 24 points and 11 assists in Minnesota’s surprising blitz of the Clippers in the team’s first game after the NBA trade deadline— a night in which McLaughlin got the better of all-world defender Kawhi Leonard on multiple occasions.

“The league is full of opportunities, and the biggest thing is, when you get those opportunities, you’ve got to seize the moment,” McLaughlin said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do. I’ve just been going out there, playing hard and helping the team in any way I can. I’m just grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given, and I’ll just continue to keep working hard.”

McLaughlin said his biggest adjustments this season have been to everyday NBA life, from the back-to-back games to the road trips. He feels like he’s learning how to be a professional.