Minnesota Twins: Hill doesn’t shy away from World Series aspirations

Hill was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts for the Dodgers but was hampered by a left knee sprain early and then a sore forearm that led to surgery.’

More testing pleaseHill also didn’t hold back when talking about the testing protocols that players and staff members must follow. Hill has noticed that clubhouse attendants, who are around players throughout the day, are not being tested every other day like he and his teammates are.

“They’re getting tested twice a week,” Hill said. “Now I have a real big issue with that because I think they should be getting tested as much as we are and anybody who is around the team should be getting tested just as much as the players are.

“And that’s something that I’m glad you brought that up because I feel strongly about that. Those guys are getting stretched pretty thin and they’re already down a few clubhouse staff members, I know that, and I know that’s happening throughout baseball and that’s something that should be addressed and should be fixed as soon as possible because they’re going home to their families, they’re going home to their loved ones and it’s not right — it’s not even that it’s fair, it’s just not right that they’re not getting the opportunity to have the same testing availability that we are and that’s something that should be happening.”