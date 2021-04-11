Minnesota Twins: Seattle uses big ninth inning for victory

The Twins’ center fielder will be fine, just like their offense has been with him in it. Buxton has drilled an extra-base hit in seven of the eight games he’s played in, five homers and four doubles, leaving him three shy of MLB leader J.D. Martinez, who by coincidence arrives at Target Field with the Red Sox on Monday. Never before had Buxton hit a home run in one of the Twins’ first dozen games of a season; this season, the newly appointed cleanup hitter has five in the first nine.

Nelson Cruz drove in the Twins’ first run with a sacrifice fly, and Max Kepler added a third-inning RBI in identical fashion. Buxton did the rest. He clubbed a bases-loaded double into the right-field corner in the third off Mariners starter Chris Flexen. And in the fifth, after Flexen walked Cruz, Buxton crushed a first-pitch fastball 411 feet into the bullpens, setting off a mini-celebration among the Twins’ relievers.

If Buxton’s performance is getting to be standard, Shoemaker’s was bizarre. The right-hander kept Seattle off-balance for five seemingly effortless innings, allowing only three hits and no runs while striking out seven. It brought his season ERA to 0.82.

And “abrupt” understates how quickly that changed.