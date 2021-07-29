Mister
Mister is a young and reactive gelding who will need a very experienced handler. He is slow to trust and... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Joe and Lesa Vavra's first summer away from Major League Baseball in decades has been anything but boring as the couple is building a new house and enjoying being able to spend more time with their children who are still involved in the game playing and coaching.
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at Rock Fest 2021 in Cadott, Wis., which…
The Chippewa Falls Police Department is actively looking for a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with no plates. The vehicle also has a slightly dis…
The Chippewa County coroner’s office has released the identity of the person who died Wednesday at Country Fest near Cadott.
An addictive drug is on the rise in Chippewa County, and a local program is returning to combat its spread.
Anders Supply & Landscaping, a full-service landscaping and material supply business at 8640 141st St. in Chippewa Falls, is officially op…
"For him to reach out and do that, I don't even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug," said the mother of one of the victims.
Chippewa County announced 12 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,557 countywide to date (fewer than 30…
An annual local celebration just got a bit grander.
The once unstoppable growth of hard seltzer has gone flat.