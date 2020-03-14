MLB: Minnesota Twins part ways with season on hold

“That was the primary.”

With the industry grinding to a halt, more questions will arise. How should players train on their own? Can transactions be made? What will a modified schedule look like? Here are some things to consider:

Players will be on their own to work out and stay ready. There likely will be another, shorter training camp, once baseball returns to operation. But the Twins don’t know yet what that will look like.

The Twins spring training roster sits at 57. Some nonroster invites in camp have clauses in their contracts that grant them free agency if they are not added to the roster by a certain date. That is on hold as MLB and its players’ association discuss adjustments.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“I anticipate within the next 24 to 48 hours, to come up with real plans as to what to do next around roster decisions,” Falvey said.

For some players, the delay to the start of the season will provide them more time complete their recoveries from offseason surgeries.

Byron Buxton is the most noteworthy. The fleet-footed center fielder had his left labrum repaired in September, but he wasn’t a lock to be 100% by March 26. He just faced live pitching for the first time Tuesday — which ended up being his only live session of the week.