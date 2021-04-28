MLB: Twins hit six home runs to blast Indians

Amed Rosario homered for the Indians, who went 3-5 in their homestand against the White Sox, Yankees and Twins.

Buxton came in batting .390 and was among the league leaders in several offensive categories, so Twins manager Rocco Baldelli moved him into the leadoff spot for the second time this season.

“The way he’s swinging the bat, I don’t think there’s any downside to it,” Baldelli said.

No, there wasn’t. The hunch paid off immediately as Buxton’s third career leadoff homer set the tone for the Twins, who connected for 1,201 feet of homers in the first off Allen.

The left-hander, who was rocked last week in a start against New York, got a sarcastic Bronx cheer from Indians fans when he finally threw a strike and again when recording an out. He was mercifully pulled in the second and probably won’t be in Cleveland much longer.

Buxton doubled with one out in the second to chase Allen, and one out later, Cruz delivered a two-run double off Trevor Stephan to make it 6-0.

Astudillo’s second homer put the Twins ahead 7-1 in the third, and Garver’s third homer — a shot that smacked off a beer sign in left — gave Happ a seven-run cushion in the fifth.