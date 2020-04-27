Moments Hospice is “delivering signs of hope and support” to Nursing Homes and Assisted livings

Moments Hospice is delivering signs of support to local healthcare workers.

After purchasing thousands of signs they are being delivered to nursing homes and senior living communities across western Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“At Moments Hospice, we realize that these companies and staff members at these facilities are taking care of our most vulnerable adults,” Moments Hospice Vice President Kevin Stock said. “And frankly, they’re doing an amazing job with this pandemic.”

The goal of its “deliver signs of hope and support” campaign is to show fellow healthcare workers support during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Moments Hospice encourages community members to honk their car horns as a sign of appreciation for essential workers at healthcare facilities when they pass by the signs.

