MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mike Moustaksas scored MVP front-runner Christian Yelich with a two-out single in the 10th inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers bounced back to beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 to open their NL Division Series on Thursday.
After giving up two runs in the ninth that made it 2-all, the Brewers regrouped and soon celebrated. Making their first postseason appearance since 2011, they won their ninth straight game overall.
Yelich hit a two-run homer in the third inning, then opened the 10th with a walk against Adam Ottavino. Yelich advanced to second on a wild pitch and came home on Moustakas' line drive to right field.
The Brewers allowed just one hit over eight innings in a dominant bullpen game and led 2-0 before Jeremy Jeffress gave up three straight singles to open the ninth. Charlie Blackmon grounded an RBI single shortly after his ground-rule double was overruled on replay review, and Nolan Arenado added a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to tie it.
Game 2 is Friday in Milwaukee.
Brewers GM, wife welcome first child on eve of NLDS opener
Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns and his wife have expanded their roster at home just in time for the postseason.
Stearns' wife, Whitney, gave birth to a daughter , Nora, on Wednesday on the eve of Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies. It's the couple's first child.
Owner Mark Attanasio said before the series opener that Nora had perfect timing in arriving during the team's off day.
