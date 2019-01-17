MADISON — While Kobe King didn’t put up outstanding numbers in the second half on Monday night at Maryland, his mere presence on the court was a factor for an offense in desperate need of some help.
That stretch likely has given University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard something to think about as he constructs the best lineup to help the slumping Badgers (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) beat No. 2 Michigan (17-0, 6-0) on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
King, a redshirt freshman wing, played the final 17 minutes, 9 seconds of the Badgers’ 64-60 loss to the No. 19 Terrapins. The only Wisconsin player who logged more playing time after halftime was sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice.
Khalil Iverson has started 49 games over the past two seasons for the Badgers. But after playing the opening 2:51 of the second half at Maryland, Iverson was replaced by King and sat the rest of the way.
King only finished with five points and three rebounds in 27 minutes total, missing five of the six shots he attempted. But he gave the Badgers an additional perimeter threat on the floor, which led to better spacing and a more free-flowing offense.
“He brings a lot to the table,” Gard said. “His experience level needs to catch up with his ability.”
The Badgers trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half against Maryland and were down 51-33 senior center Ethan Happ picked up his fourth foul with 10 minutes, 38 seconds remaining.
A 3-pointer by Nate Reuvers with 9:45 remaining began a stretch in which Wisconsin scored 24 points over 11 possessions to erase the massive deficit and take a one-point lead with 2:02 left.
Happ was on the bench for most of that spurt, giving the Badgers a lineup that included five potential perimeter threats. When Happ and Iverson are on the floor together, that’s two players who aren’t a threat outside of a few feet from the rim and limits the Badgers’ ability to create good spacing.
Wisconsin will need all the offense it can muster against the Wolverines, who feature the top defense in the Big Ten and one of the best in the country. But inserting King for Iverson could create an issue on the other end of the court, where the Badgers must deal with a Michigan offense that includes two wings, Jordan Poole and Charles Matthews, who combine for over 27 points per game.
While Iverson isn’t an offensive weapon — he averages 4.9 points and hasn’t even attempted a shot in two of the past three games — the senior forward is a strong defender who typically guards the opponent’s best guard or wing. He’s also Wisconsin’s second-best rebounder behind Happ.
Practice was closed to the media Thursday and Gard didn’t disclose whether he was considering a change in the starting lineup, but he did acknowledge the difficulty in finding the right balance between offense and defense.
“That’s a challenge, because in areas where we’re better offensively we’re not as experienced defensively and visa versa,” Gard said. “Our better defensive lineups, maybe our offense isn’t as good or isn’t as efficient. Trying to find that right mix.
“We’re trying to develop those guys on both ends. The guys that are good offensively have to become better defensive players, and the guys that are further ahead defensively have to add more (to their) repertoire, more weapons and do more things offensively.”
King made his only career start against Savannah State on Dec. 13 when Iverson missed the game with an injury. King is arguably Wisconsin’s most versatile weapon on the offensive end, but it’s no secret his struggles on defense have kept him from being the court for longer stretches.
