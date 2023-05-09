All My Husband's Wives(2019, Suspense) Kelly Rutherford, Erin KarplukLMN, 5 p.m.
Jurassic Pal-k(1993, AdventurE) Sam Neill, Laura DernSYFY,5 p.m.
Barbershop(2002, Comedy) Ice Cube, Anthony AndersonE!, 5:30 p.m.
The Nutty Professor(1996, Comedy) Eddie Murphy, Jada PinkettVH1, 5:30 p.m.
The Croods: A New Age(2020, Children) Nicolas Cage, Emma StoneNick, 6 p.m.
Gran Torino(2008, Drama) Clint Eastwood, Christopher CarleyAMC, 7p.m.
Sully(2016, Drama) Tom Hänks, Aaron Eckhart FX, 7 p.m.
The Peanuts Movie(2015, Children) Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle MillerDisney, 7 p.m.
Trapped With My Husband(2022, Suspense) Camille Stopps, Jacob RichterLMN, 7 p.m.
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection(2012, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Eugene LevyVH1, 8 p.m.
Framed by My Husband(2021, Suspense) Christine Chatelain, Dan Pa?neLMN, 9 p.m.
Sully(2016, Drama) Tom Hanks, Aaron EckhartFX, 9 p.m.
Flags of Our Fathers(2006, War) Ryan Phillippe, Jesse BradfordAMC, 9:30 p.m.