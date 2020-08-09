NASCAR: Harvick denies Keselowski in overtime at Michigan

Harvick, the series points leader, won for the 54th time, pulling even with Lee Petty for 11th on the career list. He’s one victory behind rusty Wallace and two behind Busch.

For a brief moment, Busch was in front after one of the late restarts, but Harvick came up on the inside of him, and Busch’s car became loose and fell back. At first, it looked as if there might have been very slight contact between the cars, but Harvick said that wasn’t the case.

“I didn’t know if I hit him or not but I saw the video and didn’t touch him. I must have packed a bunch of air on his left rear,” Harvick said. “I knew I needed to be right there. You have to take the chance when you have it and I needed that side draft down the front straightaway. I got within like an inch it looked like on the video.”

Busch managed to finish in the top five despite that incident.

“I don’t know whether he hit me or just air. It was close enough that it disturbed my car obviously and made me have to get out of it real bad,” he said.

It was the eighth straight top-five finish for Harvick, who has now matched Hamlin’s series-leading total of five victories on the season.