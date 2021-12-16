Fill out the adoption form and submit it to get step one of adoption done! https://form.jotform.com/210445023870043 Adoption fees for kittens... View on PetFinder
Naveen
A heaping dose of entertainment is coming to the biggest event of the year in Chippewa Falls.
Monday Prep Roundup: Sarauer, Faschingbauer lead Bloomer girls basketball in win over Eau Claire Regis
Brooklyn Sarauer and Madison Faschingbauer combined for half the scoring for the Bloomer girls basketball team in a 50-47 Western Cloverbelt win over Eau Claire Regis on Monday evening.
Susan and Jeffrey Bergeman, two siblings at Chippewa Falls Senior High have garnered quite a lot of media attention over the past several week…
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team trailed early but scored three straight goals in a 4-2 Big Rivers Conference victory over Eau Claire North on Thur…
Carsen Hause scored 31 points to lead the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team in an 86-69 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Cadott on Tuesday evening.
Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Returners, new faces stepping up to help McDonell find its footing as Macks top Colfax at Northwest Tip-Off Classic
Eddie Mittermeyer scored a game-high 26 points and Joe Janus added 18 as the McDonell boys basketball team defeated Colfax 68-61 on Saturday afternoon as a part of the Northwest Tip-Off Classic hosted by UW-Stout at Johnson Fieldhouse. Bloomer and Thorp were also victorious in Saturday's action.
Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “Hi…
Two recent events in the Chippewa Valley both are bittersweet but will live long in my memory and throughout Chippewa County.
Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Defense drives unbeaten McDonell past Fall Creek in key Western Cloverbelt clash
The McDonell girls basketball team limited Fall Creek to just 12 points in the second half of a 62-44 victory to stay unbeaten on Saturday evening at McDonell. Lauryn Deetz led the Macks with 21 points and was one of five players with at least seven points.