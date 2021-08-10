NBA notebook: Doncic signs supermax extension

Luka Doncic welcomed all his bosses with the Dallas Mavericks to his home country of Slovenia to watch the young superstar sign the richest contract in club history.
Now that the record rookie supermax extension of $207 million is in the books, it’s back to the business of trying to win for a franchise that hasn’t advanced in the playoffs since winning its only championship 10 years ago.
“I’m proud of Luka,” owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday as he sat next to his point guard during a news conference in Doncic’s hometown, the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.
“I’ve seen when he first came in, the pressure that was on him and the way he dealt with it, how hard he worked,” Cuban said. “How he recognized that it was always about the team winning and that was what was most important to him. That was always most important to me, whatever we could do to win.”
The Mavericks have the most important piece of their next title pursuit under contract through 2026-27, although that final season in a five-year deal that starts in 2022-23 is a player option.
Doncic was eligible for the massive payday because he made the All-NBA first team twice, in his second and third seasons. At 22, he is the youngest in league history with multiple first-team selections.
“I still kind of don’t know what to say because I never imagined this happening,” Doncic said. “I was only dreaming of only playing in the NBA.”
New general manager Nico Harrison made the trip along with new coach Jason Kidd. Both were hired after the firing of longtime GM Donnie Nelson in June, followed a day later by the resignation of coach Rick Carlisle.
Agent Bill Duffy acknowledged Nelson’s role in targeting Doncic when he was a teenager playing for Real Madrid, and engineering the draft night trade in 2018 that sent Doncic, the third overall pick, to Dallas while Atlanta got No. 5 selection Trae Young.
Kidd, the point guard when another European star in Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks to the 2011 title, once again tried to explain his role in helping Doncic find postseason success for Dallas again.
“I think when you talk about Luka’s gift, he’s a special player,” Kidd said. “And for me, as a coach, it’s just to guide him. Be an extra set of eyes and ears to make the game as simple and as easy for him on the court. To give him the answers to the test so that he can do what he does at a very high level.”
Doncic put his name in the company of LeBron James with an early penchant for triple-doubles, and now sits 11th on that all-time list. The two-time All-Star has averaged 33.5 points in the playoffs with six 40-point games in two postseasons.
MILLS SIGNS WITH NETS: The Brooklyn Nets have signed veteran Australian guard Patty Mills.
The NBA team did not disclose terms of the deal for the free agent, who has appeared in 739 career games across 12 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. He has averaged 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
This past season with the Spurs, the 32-year-old Mills appeared in 68 games and averaged 10.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, hitting a career-high 161 3-pointers.
Since he entered the league in 2009-10, Mills ranks first in 3-pointers made off the bench (1,095) and third in points scored off the bench (5,919) and minutes played off the bench (13,007). His 1,095 3s made off the bench are the fourth-most in NBA history, trailing only Kyle Korver (1,385), Jamal Crawford (1,259) and Lou Williams (1,198). He has missed just 12 regular-season games over the last six seasons, appearing in 80 or more games five times in his career.
Mills has been a member of the Australian National Team since 2007. At the Tokyo Olympics, he had 42 points and nine assists in helping Australia to a bronze medal, its first in Olympic men’s basketball.