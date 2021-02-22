NBA: Timberwolves make Finch new coach

His domestic experience began in what is now called the G League, winning the coach of the year award in 2010 for champion Rio Grande Valley. After his six seasons with the Rockets, Finch spent one year as an assistant for Denver and three with New Orleans. Considered one of the league’s best offensive strategists, Finch has helped coach stars such as Nikola Jokić, Zion Williamson and James Harden over his career.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday that the deal for Finch came together in about 36 hours. He knew the team’s game Sunday against Philadelphia was going to be Finch’s last after only about three months with the club. Finch was hired to replace Nate Bjorkgren, who left Nurse’s staff to become the head coach for Indiana this fall.

“I’ve always seen it as my job to try to get people to maximize their career ambitions,” Nurse said. “I don’t think they would be here in the first place if I didn’t really believe in them.”

The midseason move from one team’s staff to another is rare, an obvious sign that Rosas had his former colleague in mind for awhile. What’s not uncommon, though, is the Timberwolves switching head coaches amid persistent struggles.