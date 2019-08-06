GREEN BAY — Jordy Nelson didn’t have any speech prepared, and truth be told, he didn’t necessarily want to answer many questions, either. He even admitted that the whole thing wasn’t his idea.
Nevertheless, there the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver was Tuesday morning, signing a ceremonial one-day contract to retire with the team he came to embody with his down-home, hard-working, Midwestern values personality.
For while Nelson set franchise records and won Super Bowl XLV during his 10-year career with the Packers, he always did his best to make it about the team instead of about him — even though that was tough to do, given the whole idea behind Tuesday’s gathering was to celebrate his career.
But when asked how Green Bay fit the humble farm kid from Kansas State, Nelson’s one-word reply said it all.
“Perfectly,” he said.
Then, after a pause, an admission: Spending last season with the Oakland Raiders, after the Packers cut him following the 2017 season, crystallized just how perfect things had been for him, his wife Emily and their family.
“I don’t think you know until you’ve been somewhere else,” Nelson continued. “At the age with my wife and I moving up here, we got married going into my senior year at K-State. Green Bay was a big city to us from where we grew up but, obviously, still had the Midwest people. The rural area allowed us to be comfortable, and we didn’t have an overwhelming transition of going to a ginormous city where we’d kind of get lost in it.
“It was a great opportunity to spend 10 years here, start our family here. We just moved back to Kansas, and I told my oldest (son) that we were moving home and he goes, ‘Home, to me, is Green Bay.’”
Nelson, who opted to retire this spring despite garnering interest from a number of other NFL teams — although not the Packers — after the Raiders released him this spring, caught 550 passes (third-most in Packers franchise history) for 7,848 yards (fifth) and 69 touchdowns (second).
His 1,519 receiving yards in 2014 set the franchise’s single-season record, and he won the NFL’s comeback player of the year award in 2016 when he bounced back from missing all of 2015 with a knee injury by catching 97 passes for 1,257 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns. Forced to play most of the 2017 season without his best friend and quarterback after Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in Week 6, Nelson caught just 53 passes for 482 yards and six touchdowns in 2017, prompting his release three months after the season ended.
He caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three TDs for the Raiders last year, and while he could still play at age 34, only a reunion with the Packers and Rodgers would have gotten him to return this year.
“I think it’s too late now, right?” Rodgers joked after Tuesday’s joint practice with the Houston Texans, which Nelson attended. “It’s great seeing him. Nobody personified class and what it means to be a Packer that I played with more than that guy. He’s incredible in the community. Obviously, a fantastic player. A lot of great memories together. Obviously, some corner-post (touchdowns) over the years that were pretty fun, Super Bowl memories, my first touchdown pass — a big third down (completion) in the fourth quarter to set up what ultimately was the winning score.
“And then just the little things, the unspoken connection, the back-shoulder throws, the ability to throw it out to a spot and know he’s going to be there. We just always had that little ability to click on the field.”
