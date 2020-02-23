Newman suffered head injury

“I have spoken with Jack Roush and he has assured me that the No. 6 car will be waiting and ready for my return," Newman concluded in his statement. "I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race win in the Roush Fenway Ford.”

Newmark said Newman intends to race for the 2020 Cup championship this season, and he plans to ask NASCAR for an exemption to qualify for the playoffs once he's medically cleared to return.

Newmark briefly touched on the emotions of the Roush organization after the accident, and said the team had to force employees to leave Daytona and return to North Carolina to prepare for Las Vegas rather than sit outside the hospital waiting for updates.

“It probably fits right in to the definition of an emotional roller coaster — we went from what we thought was seconds away from winning the Daytona 500 with Ryan ... it was looking like it was going to be a storybook race for us and a great start to the season, and all of that changed in an instant,” Newmark said. “We go from not caring about the race, not caring about the competition, in fact I’m not sure that we knew who had actually won the race until a few hours later because the whole later was on Ryan’s safety and well-being.”